Why high depreciation allowance implies a payment of high dividends? For example, in a course example, it is said that " British Energy would pay dividends out of cash flows. These were expected to be quite high, in spite of the poor predicted earnings, because British Energy had very large depreciation allowances from the construction of its highly capital-intensive nuclear power stations. British Energy had no need to reinvest these cash flows, because nuclear power generation is considered an industry in decline" I don't really understand the link.

