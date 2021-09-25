It seems some ETFs pay dividends other are fixed income. How can I know the one I'm interested in (i.e. Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF) pays dividends or have fixed incomes?
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
It seems some ETFs pay dividends other are fixed income. How can I know the one I'm interested in (i.e. Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF) pays dividends or have fixed incomes?