I was thinking to invest in ETFs, since they look like a secure investment for a beginner. For example Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF. But some might say mutual funds might be better or at least should be considered.

Which mutual fund(s) should be considered as an alternative to Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF?

If I buy IBKR U$10K of one or the other and a month later decide to switch which kind of loss will incur.