From Nonresident alien's ETF domicile decision table:

"Ireland is the most common domicile for non-US domiciled ETFs, although Luxembourg is another popular non-US domicile for ETFs"

"In general then, if avoiding US domiciled ETFs you should prefer Ireland domiciled ETFs over Luxembourg domiciled ones unless the ETF itself holds no US stocks."

Sounds like non US residents should buy from Ireland or Luxembourg.

For whom (among the non US residents) is the 2nd (general) statement correct? For whom or when is Luxembourg better? If you hold Luxembourg citizenship should you buy from Lux?