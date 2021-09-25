Which factors should be considered to choose from which Stock Exchange to buy?

There is no straightforward answer. Generally speaking, if exactly the same ETF is listed on many stock exchanges, you should buy the ETF wherever is most convenient for you. If there are differences in transaction fees, you may want to choose the place with the lowest transaction fees. If you require a currency conversion to buy the ETF, and the ETF is traded in multiple currencies, you may want to choose the currency that is most convenient for you. If there are major differences in trading volumes in the ETF between stock exchanges, you may want to buy on the stock exchange where it is most liquid.

The same ETF can be bought from different Stock Exchanges (different countries), one example is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF.

As far as I am aware, there is only one officially sanctioned listing of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. That is VOO listed on NYSE Arca. Although VOO also appears to be traded on the Mexico Stock Exchange, liquidity is likely to be low there, and transaction fees may be much higher.

A separate issue is whether or not you should buy VOO. If you are a non-resident of the US, and wish to invest in an S&P 500 index ETF, VOO may be disadvantageous for you, tax-wise. This is because US non-resident aliens are subject to a 30% tax on dividends (assuming no applicable tax treaty that would reduce the tax rate). If you are subject to a high US dividend tax rate, you should look into other S&P 500 index ETFs domiciled outside the USA. Most people seem to opt for Irish-domiciled S&P 500 index ETFs such as the ones traded in European countries (e.g. Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF). The Bogleheads wiki is a good resource for learning about these issues. In particular, you may be interested in the Nonresident alien's ETF domicile decision table.