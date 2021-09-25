0

It seems it is so obvious, but is it true?

When the government starts to do "quantitative easing" or print money, then the price of a house can go from $1.2 million to $1.5 million easily, or to $1.8 million after 2, 3 years. That's because money has shrunken in value.

And the going up in price is almost avoidable.

So if we put 20% down, ie, $240k to buy a $1.2 million house, and it goes up to $1.5 million within a year, we have just doubled our money from $240k to extra $300k equity (the gain). In 2, 3 years when it goes to $1.8 million, we have now tripled our money from $240k to $840?

And if it is cash we are holding, it shrinks in value. But now, when a beef noodle changes from $7 to $12, now your $1000 changes to $2000 or $3000. (leveraged), so now the 50% price increase in beef noodle seems like a mickey mouse to you.

That sounds so much like a no-brainer. But is it true?

Improve this question
1
  • Doubled your money less property tax, transaction costs, interest and maintenance, sure.
    – quid
    27 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.