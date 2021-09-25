It seems it is so obvious, but is it true?

When the government starts to do "quantitative easing" or print money, then the price of a house can go from $1.2 million to $1.5 million easily, or to $1.8 million after 2, 3 years. That's because money has shrunken in value.

And the going up in price is almost avoidable.

So if we put 20% down, ie, $240k to buy a $1.2 million house, and it goes up to $1.5 million within a year, we have just doubled our money from $240k to extra $300k equity (the gain). In 2, 3 years when it goes to $1.8 million, we have now tripled our money from $240k to $840?

And if it is cash we are holding, it shrinks in value. But now, when a beef noodle changes from $7 to $12, now your $1000 changes to $2000 or $3000. (leveraged), so now the 50% price increase in beef noodle seems like a mickey mouse to you.

That sounds so much like a no-brainer. But is it true?