For just under 2 years I working in the US (on J1 visa as a researcher). I was paid a salary from a university, had a SSN, and paid tax. I have a BoA account with the savings (from the salary I earned minus taxes deducted). Now, I am considering two options, from each of which a couple of sub-issues arise. Option 1.) To keep the money in the USA (since I might move back for a longer career there). But I face this problem, namely that the BoA debit card soon expires and I fear that BoA does not send new debit cards to international addresses (hence I would be having to rely on superlatively trusted American friend to whose address the new card would be sent, who would in turn send it to me). Which leads to sub-question a.) Does anyone know of cases where UK citizens/residents have had their renewed BoA debit cards sent to UK addresses? Option 2.) To wire the money to my UK bank account. From which follows sub-question b.) Could I transfer this money from USA to my UK bank account without accruing suspicions and tax liability (as mentioned, this was earned salary in the US with tax deducted, subject to tax treaty, and I have documents that can evidence salary and tax payments).

Much obliged for any advice from you financial boffins!