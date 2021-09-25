When and how can I find out how many or what percentage of rights following a rights issues were exercised. Logically it should be close to 100% as you would either sell or exercise your rights as long as they are in the money.

(Barclays did a rights issue during the financial crisis and the share price actually dropped below the exercise price and the whole thing was cancelled, but this is truly exceptional.)

Specifically, I'm wondering about Easyjet (EZJ.L), where it should be known by now, but I cannot see anything. The rights were well in the money, so I should expect to see something like they raised the GBP 1.2 billion they wanted. Where can I find out if they did?