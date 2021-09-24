As an example, if I say that a price is $15 including 5% tax, does that make the price $14.285714... + $0.714285... tax, or $14.29 + $0.71 tax? This can add up to whole dollars worth of tax difference if a lot of items are purchased at once.

I also notice an issue at certain values, where if I say that a price is $14.80 including 5% tax, that makes the price $14.095238... + $0.704761904... tax, which rounds to $14.10 + $0.70. Except that $14.10 * 0.05 = 0.705, which rounds to 0.71. Does this mean that it is not possible for a price to be $14.80 including 5% tax? Either it is $14.10 + $0.71 tax = $14.81, or it is $14.09 + $0.70 tax = $14.79.

Perhaps it is not actually meaningful to say "including tax" in this way except descriptively, and one must choose a pre-tax price, that then has tax applied to it, not working backwards computationally from a price that already includes tax?

Maybe it is not even valid to say that a base price can be extended to 6 or more digits (fractional cents)?