0

I live in a major US city with strong demand for housing. Last year, a house on my street was purchased, but no one has ever moved in. During the first few months of this, my initial thought was that the buyer's plans had been disrupted by the craziness of Covid. As we are approaching the one year mark of the sale, I'm struggling to make sense of the situation.

  • If the owner's intent was to move in, surely they could have done so by now. If this was their original plan, but is no longer their desire, the market is strong enough that they could break even or profit by reselling.
  • If the property was meant to be an investment, why would it not have been rented? In this market, this property could easily rent for $20K annually. Even if the owner is not interested in acting as a landlord, this could be outsourced to a third party property management company.

Is there some arrangement that would make leaving the property vacant more advantageous than renting it out?

Improve this question
New contributor
eclipz905 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • It's not a duplicate question but is related: money.stackexchange.com/questions/48940/…
    – user662852
    30 mins ago
  • @user662852 Interesting. Answers to that question suggest that losses on one property could be used to offset gains on another. I don't quite suspect that the buyers are trying to pull this, but it is good to know.
    – eclipz905
    7 mins ago

Your Answer

eclipz905 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.