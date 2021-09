Got an option trading up at $0.40, spread is $0.34B x $0.45A, so I went to set a stop limit on the order at $0.35, but the broker popped up a message that said:

"Your stop price is at or above the current ask price $0.34 and will likely be filled immediately"

Well thats not true, the ask is $0.45, so why am I getting this message? Does the stop limit operate off the bid and they erroneously have "ask" in that message?