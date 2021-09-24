I'm looking for a place where I can get ex-dividend dates, and it won't be wrong. For example, this press release announced an ex-dividend date but also had a disclaimer. In this particular case, the disclaimer did apply, and the actual ex-dividend date was not the date in the press release. Some secondary services picked up the ex-dividend date and said it was "not guaranteed to be accurate", which in fact it was not.
A dividend is a corporate event where a company's board of directors decides to pay a dividend. It determines the amount, sets a record date and a payment date. The declaration date is when these decisions are announced. Once done, this is pretty much set in stone. It's the secondary sources reporting such information that get it wrong.
There are many dividend calendars available on the internet. I use the one at the NASDAQ and I have never had any issues with it.