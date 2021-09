A dividend is a corporate event where a company's board of directors decides to pay a dividend. It determines the amount, sets a record date and a payment date. The declaration date is when these decisions are announced. Once done, this is pretty much set in stone. It's the secondary sources reporting such information that get it wrong.

There are many dividend calendars available on the internet. I use the one at the [NASDAQ}(https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/dividends) and I have never had any issues with it.