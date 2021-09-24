Is there a website or a strategy I can use to identify stocks from various sectors that have hit bottom and will rise in the coming months or weeks? What are the details of the stock that I need to look at to make a good investment?
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Is there a website or a strategy I can use to identify stocks from various sectors that have hit bottom and will rise in the coming months or weeks? What are the details of the stock that I need to look at to make a good investment?