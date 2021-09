I was born in Brazil, also have Luxembourg citizenship. I have US based IBKR account (starting to play with it) linked to my current address in China. I'm working and saving money in bank in China. Currently I have RMB 100K to 200K and I'm 35 to 40.

I'm planning to buy a house/apartment in Europe, perhaps no early then 5 years from now. Perhaps I'll move to live/work in EU next year.

How should invest, given the information above? May I provide additional information?