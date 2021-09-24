You took the screenshot at 8:02 pm (I'm assuming that the timezone is Eastern Time based on the timing of your post). The regular trading hours of Nasdaq is 9:30 am to 4:00 pm ET from Monday to Friday. The stock exchange has yet not commenced trading in TSLA, so there are no bid and ask prices. Check again tomorrow after 9:30 am (since your quotes are delayed, that might be after 9:45 am).