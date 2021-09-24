While following Interactive Brokers (IBKR Mobile) Tutorial | From Zero to Hero on my iPhone, I noticed I don't have any numbers in the BID and ASK sections. What does that mean?
You took the screenshot at 8:02 pm (I'm assuming that the timezone is Eastern Time based on the timing of your post). The regular trading hours of Nasdaq is 9:30 am to 4:00 pm ET from Monday to Friday. The stock exchange has yet not commenced trading in TSLA, so there are no bid and ask prices. Check again tomorrow after 9:30 am (since your quotes are delayed, that might be after 9:45 am).
TSLA trades a decent number of shares during the pre-market (before 9:30 AM EST) and during the after market (4-8 PM). 29 mins ago
Actually it was 8:02 AM in China when I took the screenshot– ebepem18 mins ago