0

While following Interactive Brokers (IBKR Mobile) Tutorial | From Zero to Hero on my iPhone, I noticed I don't have any numbers in the BID and ASK sections. What does that mean?

enter image description here

Improve this question
New contributor
ebepem is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

You took the screenshot at 8:02 pm (I'm assuming that the timezone is Eastern Time based on the timing of your post). The regular trading hours of Nasdaq is 9:30 am to 4:00 pm ET from Monday to Friday. The stock exchange has yet not commenced trading in TSLA, so there are no bid and ask prices. Check again tomorrow after 9:30 am (since your quotes are delayed, that might be after 9:45 am).

Improve this answer
2
  • TSLA trades a decent number of shares during the pre-market (before 9:30 AM EST) and during the after market (4-8 PM).
    – Bob Baerker
    29 mins ago
  • Actually it was 8:02 AM in China when I took the screenshot
    – ebepem
    18 mins ago

Your Answer

ebepem is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.