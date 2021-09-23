0

I recently bought an item that was on sale for $300 from a nationwide retailer's website and was charged roughly 5% sales tax on the purchase. I'm not really sure where this number came from as the state and county combined rate where I live in Golden is 4.5%, but Colorado sales tax varies so much by jurisdiction that I can't keep track of the rates.

When the item arrived, I brought it to the retailer's local store (in Lakewood) and exchanged it for the identical item because the one I received showed signs of having been opened and used. The item was no longer on sale but the store honored the sale price I had paid and processed an even exchange - with the exception that I owed an additional $8.84 in sales tax. The total sales tax I paid in the end came to 7.93%, which is the rate for the store's jurisdiction.

Was this correct? I don't exchange items often so I'm not sure I've encountered this situation before and I didn't know enough about how it all works to object to paying the additional tax.

Improve this question
1
  • This was an item you walked out of the store with, correct, and wasn't delivered (the second time)?
    – Joe
    18 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.