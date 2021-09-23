I recently bought an item that was on sale for $300 from a nationwide retailer's website and was charged roughly 5% sales tax on the purchase. I'm not really sure where this number came from as the state and county combined rate where I live in Golden is 4.5%, but Colorado sales tax varies so much by jurisdiction that I can't keep track of the rates.

When the item arrived, I brought it to the retailer's local store (in Lakewood) and exchanged it for the identical item because the one I received showed signs of having been opened and used. The item was no longer on sale but the store honored the sale price I had paid and processed an even exchange - with the exception that I owed an additional $8.84 in sales tax. The total sales tax I paid in the end came to 7.93%, which is the rate for the store's jurisdiction.

Was this correct? I don't exchange items often so I'm not sure I've encountered this situation before and I didn't know enough about how it all works to object to paying the additional tax.