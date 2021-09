I live in New Hampshire, USA. I'm trying to get my home refinanced and it most likely requires an appraisal (not sure the requirements), but anyway... they want $1870 for the appraisal fee! I'm aware there's a high demand for appraisers at the moment, but it comes out to about $10.38/month for the duration of my loan. Are there any alternatives? Temporary PMI? Private appraisers?