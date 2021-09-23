0

I just signed a final contract on a house (single family in Illinois) and I waived the mortgage contingency. The reason I waved the contingency is because I had absolutely no concerns about getting a mortgage because of my other assets. To give some idea of the numbers (normalized so that the price of the house is 1000),

House cost = 1000; Cash reserves = 835; Stocks = 230; Downpayment = 680;

And I want to get a 320 mortgage.

However, because there was some negotiation during attorney review, I now only have 29 days until closing, and only now am I realizing that mortgages can take quite a lot of time. Now I'm panicking that the mortgage is not going to close on time. I could liquidate my stocks if necessary, but I really don't want to do that for many reasons. How worried should I be? What happens in practice if something is delayed? The worst case scenario is that if it doesn't come in on time (and I don't liquidate the stocks) the owners claim a breach of contract and walk away with the 5% escrow money.

I don't think 29 days would be a problem. Has a lender told you it isn't possible? I'd ask one or more lenders to confirm. If they can do 29 days, then great, no issues. (This is my expectation.)

If they can't, and the loan closing date will be, say, 30 days from now, then you could simply ask the seller if they could push the closing by a day. (I'd expect that to be OK too, though I could be wrong in a hot market and if the seller already regrets taking your offer for some reason.)

If the seller won't budge, then you simply have to weigh these options:

  1. Sell some stock (approximately 105 worth*) for a few days, and potentially buy the same stocks right back (or buy something else!)
  2. Pay 50 to avoid doing #1, and lose the house.

The cost of choosing #1 is going to be highly dependent on your personal situation. Are your stocks currently at a loss or a gain? Would the wash sale rule apply if you don't wait 30 days? But whatever that cost is, it seems unlikely to add up to nearly half the value of the stock you need to sell. (You're comparing selling 105 units vs losing 50 units).

Side note: if you end up in the worst case scenario, hiring an attorney who can help you push the closing date may be cheaper than either of your other options.

*I'm calculating 105 based on home price (1000) minus cash reserves (835) minus escrow already paid towards down payment (50). 1000-835-50 = 105.

