I have recently applied for a new credit card that and cardholders can get 5% cash back on purchases in their top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent (then 1%). The rule seems crystal clear, but there seems to have a loophole.

Say in a particular month, I plan to spend $100 on groceries, $100 on petrol, $100 on Amazon, $100 on home improvement stores and $100 on Walmart. What I can do is go to a grocery store and purchase five $100 gift cards, one for each category. Then I will use these gift cards for my expenses. The bank thinks that I have spent $500 in only one category and will give me 5% cash back for all the $500 that I spent, though I will actually spend this $500 in different categories.

Is this a loophole? Is this strategy legal or a fraud? Is it a good idea?

  • Your "loophole" nets you $25 cash back instead of $5. Woohoo.
    – D Stanley
    43 mins ago
  • Weren't you ever young and near broke? :->)
    – Bob Baerker
    25 mins ago
Credit card offers like this generally don't apply to gift cards. The card you are looking at specifically mentions "Only Purchases Earn Points":

You’ll earn Points for purchases using your Card Account, minus returns and refunds. Balance transfers, cash advances, checks that access your Card Account, items returned for credit, unauthorized charges, interest and account fees, travelers checks, foreign currency purchases, money orders, wire transfers (and similar cash-like transactions), lottery tickets, gaming chips (and similar betting transactions) do not earn ThankYou Points.

There is a list on that page of categories of purchases that qualify and gift cards are not among them.

  • The thing is, I think the bank will only know how much money I spent in a store, instead of what I have purchased. I doubt if the bank will ever know, or care, that I am purchasing gift cards.
    – Zuriel
    52 mins ago
  • @Zuriel That page also describes how the merchant category codes are automatically applied to purchases at the point of sale: "For example, your purchase amount would not be included in the restaurant category for purchases at a restaurant located within a retailer if the restaurant is assigned a “retailer” code instead of a “restaurant” code." So it's entirely possible a purchase of gift cards will ring up without the appropriate codes.
    – jeffronicus
    40 mins ago
This may indeed be a loophole if you can purchase gift cards at an appropriate category of store with the credit card AND ensure that your spend at that category of store will be the largest on the credit card each month. However, 5% of $500 is $25, so your maximum potential reward each month for exploiting this loophole is not very big. There is also language in the terms and conditions that would allow CitiBank to take back any points you've accrued from gaming the system if they (in their sole discretion) believe you are gaming the system: https://citicards.citi.com/usc/LPACA/Citi/Cards/CustomCash/legal/index.html

Fraud, Misuse, Abuse, or Suspicious Activity If we see evidence of fraud, misuse, abuse, or suspicious activity, as determined by us in our sole discretion, we reserve the right to take action against you. This may include, without limitation and without prior notice, any or all of the following:

  • Taking away your accrued Points
  • Stopping you from earning Points
  • Suspending or closing your Citi Account or ThankYou Account
  • Taking legal action to recover Rewards redeemed because of such activity and to recover our monetary losses, including litigation costs and damages

Some examples of fraud, misuse, abuse and suspicious activity include:

  • Buying or selling Points
  • Repeatedly opening Card Accounts or Citibank Checking Accounts for the primary purpose of acquiring Points
  • Using your Card Accounts or Citibank Checking Account in an abusive manner for the primary purpose of acquiring Points
  • Using your Card Account other than primarily for personal, consumer or household purposes
  • Points redemptions that you didn’t authorize
  • But how will the bank ever know I am purchasing gift cards?
    – Zuriel
    48 mins ago
  • Just because they don't know it's fraud doesn't mean it's not fraud. Will you get caught? Probably not.
    – D Stanley
    44 mins ago
  • @DStanley, even if I get caught, what is my offence? What's wrong with purchasing gift cards in a grocery store?
    – Zuriel
    12 mins ago

