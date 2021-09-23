Specifically, what happens if my current position is already close to (or at) the maintenance margin level and the exchange then increases margin requirements?

For example,

First Day (end-of-day): Initial Margin = 1000

Maintenance Margin = 800

Position = 10 contracts

Account Balance = 8001

Maintenance margin requirement = 10 * 800 = 8000

Therefore, margin requirements satisfied. Overnight, due to recent volatility in the market, the exchange decides to increase margin requirements to 1200/1000. Next Day (open): New Initial Margin = 1200

New Maintenance Margin = 1000

Position = 10 contracts

Account Balance = 8001

Maintenance margin required = 10 * 1000 = 10000

Therefore, margin requirements not satisfied.

What happens on the open of this next day? Will the broker issue a margin call? Will they liquidate a part of the position to bring the account into alignment with the new requirements? How do professionals handle this situation?

Thank you for any and all guidance you can give!