Although mutual funds (in USA) tend to move their position very slowly, but after 10 years or 20 years, that'd be more.

For example, if we buy a mutual fund in year 2000, and they invested in Microsoft and Oracle, and then they sold them at a gain in year 2003, are those gain subject to immediate tax? Because if the capital gain is not subject to immediate tax, doesn't the mutual tax have similar effect of an IRA or 401(k), for the "deferred tax" property?

So for example, if we buy into the fund at $50 and we sell it at $150 after 20 years, is that all "tax deferred" during that 20 years?