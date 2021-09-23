0

Although mutual funds (in USA) tend to move their position very slowly, but after 10 years or 20 years, that'd be more.

For example, if we buy a mutual fund in year 2000, and they invested in Microsoft and Oracle, and then they sold them at a gain in year 2003, are those gain subject to immediate tax? Because if the capital gain is not subject to immediate tax, doesn't the mutual tax have similar effect of an IRA or 401(k), for the "deferred tax" property?

So for example, if we buy into the fund at $50 and we sell it at $150 after 20 years, is that all "tax deferred" during that 20 years?

  • If a mutual fund sells a holding, the money remains in the fund and that’s not income for the fund so why would it be subject to tax at the time? To answer your second question, yes you only have to pay tax when you sell your shares.
    – Michael Tracy
    21 mins ago
  • So per your argument "If a mutual fund sells a holding, the money remains in the fund and that’s not income for the fund so why would it be subject to tax at the time?" we can also say "If we sell a stock and keeps the money in our brokerage account, that's not income for us so why would it be subject to tax at the time?"
    – Stefanie Gauss
    16 mins ago
Regular mutual funds are required to distribute capital gains/income to shareholders when they sell holdings.

So in your example in 2003, you as a shareholder of XYZ mutual fund would get a capital gain distribution entry on your 1099-DIV for the 2003 tax year. Mutual funds also adjust distributions for capital losses so in a down year there may not be any.

The reason why 401k/IRA are considered "tax advantaged" is that the US shareholder using those types of accounts doesn't need to pay the tax on such capital gains/income until retirement age, allowing for compound growth opportunities.

The capital gain distribution from a mutual fund is different than the capital gain of the mutual fund that you bought at a $50 NAV value and sold at a $150 NAV value.

See: Capital Gains and Capital Gain Distributions for a mutual fund

Additional: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/060215/how-mutual-funds-are-taxed-us.asp

