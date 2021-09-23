6

I have two offers in the US at the moment. One at 153k and one at 175k. Single filer.

annual gross fed tax retained % take-home income
$153,000 0.24 0.76 $116,280
$175,000 0.32 0.68 $119,000

While there is 22k difference "on paper", it seems like after federal tax (ignoring state/local), the difference is $2720 a year. Do personal deductions or other factors throw this off significantly? Aka, is my "ballpark" math correct or am I missing something?

P.S. I don't plan to contribute to tax-deferred accounts.

  • 2
    In addition to federal income tax, you will have to pay Social Security Tax and will likely have to pay some state and possibly local income tax. Unless your employer covers it 100%, you'll also be paying for health insurance. These really shouldn't be ignored.
    – Brian Borchers
    11 hours ago
  • 1
    Obligatory visual explanation for how marginal taxes work: reddit.com/r/coolguides/comments/e1w58y/marginal_tax
    – Alexander
    1 hour ago
  • dude you're using the word "gross" not in the usual way. gross is the WHOLE THING, ie your column "annual"
    – Fattie
    4 mins ago
  • 1
    @IvanIvanov, you have made an overwhelming mistake :) :) I have great news for you. You do NOT pay 32% on the whole thing, only on "the last bit".
    – Fattie
    2 mins ago
In the US (and realistically every other country in the world that has graduated income tax brackets), the marginal rate applies only to income in that bracket, not all income. The intention of the tax code is not to penalize someone that makes an extra $1 in income by taxing every previous dollar they've made at a higher rate so they end up worse off after the raise.

Note that I'm going to assume for the purposes of these calculations that the amount you quote is your taxable income. Realistically, you'll take a deduction which will lower your taxable income. Most people would take the standard deduction of $12,000 but you might take more or less depending on your particular situation. That will lower both tax bills by the same dollar amount.

If we're looking at the 2021 income tax brackets for a single filer, you'd pay

  • 10% on the first $9,950 in income ($995)
  • 12% on the income between $9,951 and $40,525 ($3669)
  • 22% on the income between $40,526 and $86,375 ($10087)
  • 24% on income between $86,376 and $16,4925
  • 32% on income between $164,926 and $20,9425

Your $153k offer would net 153000 - 995 - 3669 - 10087 - 0.24 * (153000 - 86375) = $122,259

Your $175k offer would net 175000 - 995 - 3669 - 10087 - 18,852 - 0.32 * (175000 - 164925) = $138,173

So the net difference would be $15,914. Your marginal tax rate on roughly half of the additional income is 24% with the other half taxed at 32% so the net difference is about 27.7% less than the gross difference.

  • 1
    You might take into account the standard deduction as well.
    – Brian Borchers
    12 hours ago
  • 1
    @BrianBorchers - Added that. I meant to add the disclaimer that I was intentionally ignoring that because the amount will depend on the taxpayer.
    – Justin Cave
    11 hours ago
  • 1
    In past an HR manager told me the company would not raise me more than X because I would then fall in the upper bracket and get taxed more overall, it was to protect me. The lie to junior employee.
    – Alex L
    4 hours ago
  • (+1) and realistically every other country in the world that has graduated income tax brackets I know at least one exception to this: the canton of Geneva in Switzerland. They get around the obvious problems with this approach by having very many small brackets but they really define the tax rate that way. And above a million or so, the effective tax rate is constant (which is not the case with a regular graduated income tax).
    – Relaxed
    3 hours ago
  • @Relaxed and if you have multiple separate incomes and add complex social security, it is not inconceivable you will fall on multiple laws and your effective tax rate will be higher. There was a case in Slovakia years ago when, given certain unfortunate combination and range of wages and self-employment, where the marginal tax rate was 1000% or something. There is also the famous case of Astrid Lindgren and her 102% tax.
    – Radovan Garabík
    2 hours ago
Two issues here. First you aren't taxed on your gross income, at the minimum you'd typically reduce your gross income by the standard deduction (12,550 for single, though doesn't apply if married filing single or if you're a nonresident alien/dual status alien barring certain exceptions). Search "taxable income vs gross income", or "adjustments to gross income" for some more info on what could affect your taxable income, but for a quick estimate the standard deduction is likely adequate.

Second, the highest tax rate does not apply to all your taxable income, just the amount of taxable income that falls into that tax bracket. So you wouldn't pay 24% or 32% on all of your taxable income, just a portion. You'll pay the lower rates on the other portions of your income. This 2021 tax bracket makes it easy as it calculates the total tax-owed for all prior brackets:

enter image description here

Assuming you only take the standard deduction and no other adjustments, your taxable income would be either 153,000 - 12,550 = 140,450 or 175,000 - 12,550 = 162,450

Your top marginal rate would be 24% for either, so the difference in tax paid would just be 24% of the difference in taxable income between the two:

162,450 - 140,450 = 22,000 --difference in taxable income
22,000 * .24 = 5,280 -- additional tax paid with higher salary
22,000 * .76 = 16,720 -- additional net income with higher salary

If the top marginal rates were in different brackets you could do the math for the 'tax-owed' column to compare or calculate how much of the difference in taxable income gets taxed at each rate.

  • FICA taxes come out first, then what is left is taxable at the federal level.
    – rtaft
    3 hours ago
  • @rtaft That's incorrect, FICA does not reduce AGI and is not deductible.
    – Hart CO
    1 hour ago
  • What reduces AGI? My W-2 always shows the taxable earnings as 5-10% less than salary.
    – rtaft
    1 hour ago
  • @rtaft Retirement contributions can be pre-tax deductions, flexible spending account contributions, etc. This article has a good list/explanation: humanresources.umn.edu/pay-and-taxes/…
    – Hart CO
    28 mins ago

