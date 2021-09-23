In the US (and realistically every other country in the world that has graduated income tax brackets), the marginal rate applies only to income in that bracket, not all income. The intention of the tax code is not to penalize someone that makes an extra $1 in income by taxing every previous dollar they've made at a higher rate so they end up worse off after the raise.

Note that I'm going to assume for the purposes of these calculations that the amount you quote is your taxable income. Realistically, you'll take a deduction which will lower your taxable income. Most people would take the standard deduction of $12,000 but you might take more or less depending on your particular situation. That will lower both tax bills by the same dollar amount.

If we're looking at the 2021 income tax brackets for a single filer, you'd pay

10% on the first $9,950 in income ($995)

12% on the income between $9,951 and $40,525 ($3669)

22% on the income between $40,526 and $86,375 ($10087)

24% on income between $86,376 and $16,4925

32% on income between $164,926 and $20,9425

Your $153k offer would net 153000 - 995 - 3669 - 10087 - 0.24 * (153000 - 86375) = $122,259

Your $175k offer would net 175000 - 995 - 3669 - 10087 - 18,852 - 0.32 * (175000 - 164925) = $138,173

So the net difference would be $15,914. Your marginal tax rate on roughly half of the additional income is 24% with the other half taxed at 32% so the net difference is about 27.7% less than the gross difference.