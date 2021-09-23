0

I have two offers in the US at the moment. One at 153k and one at 175k. Single filer.

annual------fed tax----retained %-----gross income
$153,000----0.24-------0.76-----------$116,280
$175,000----0.32-------0.68-----------$119,000

While there is 22k difference "on paper", it seems like after federal tax (ignoring state/local), the difference is $2720 a year. Do personal deductions or other factors throw this off significantly? Aka, is my "ballpark" math correct or am I missing something?

P.S. I don't plan to contribute to tax-deferred accounts.

Improve this question
New contributor
Ivan Ivanov is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Ivan Ivanov is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.