I have two offers in the US at the moment. One at 153k and one at 175k. Single filer.

annual------fed tax----retained %-----gross income

$153,000----0.24-------0.76-----------$116,280

$175,000----0.32-------0.68-----------$119,000

While there is 22k difference "on paper", it seems like after federal tax (ignoring state/local), the difference is $2720 a year. Do personal deductions or other factors throw this off significantly? Aka, is my "ballpark" math correct or am I missing something?

P.S. I don't plan to contribute to tax-deferred accounts.