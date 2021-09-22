0

These two questions explain why gold is a useful commodity and what happens when someone buys it.

Where can I buy real gold and sell it later as shown in market?

What intrinsic, non-monetary value does gold have as a commodity?

I assume buying other precious metals works in a similar way, but it is also possible to buy commodities such as oil or natural gas, both which are fuels. Why and how would anyone store them for an indefinite period of time?

Other examples of consumable commodities are wheat, cotton, cocoa, and sugar. Considering most of these tend to get eaten, why would anyone buy them as investments?

