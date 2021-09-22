-1

Just recently I found I better invest some money, however I'm not sure about the right moves. After a hundred or so youtube videos it seems ETF is the thing and interactive brokers is the place. I managed to create an account and moved a bit of money there. I'm not us citizen, if that matters. It seems there are many ETFs and I still need to find the best one, and perhaps it will take too long until I have enough knowledge to make bold money moves. In the mid time would it be a good move just to move money from bank account to interactive brokers account? Without buying any ETF in the short term.

Improve this question
New contributor
KcFnMi is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • You are never going to find "the best one".
    – chepner
    3 mins ago

Your Answer

KcFnMi is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.