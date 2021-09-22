Just recently I found I better invest some money, however I'm not sure about the right moves. After a hundred or so youtube videos it seems ETF is the thing and interactive brokers is the place. I managed to create an account and moved a bit of money there. I'm not us citizen, if that matters. It seems there are many ETFs and I still need to find the best one, and perhaps it will take too long until I have enough knowledge to make bold money moves. In the mid time would it be a good move just to move money from bank account to interactive brokers account? Without buying any ETF in the short term.