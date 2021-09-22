Country: United States

I am an Indian citizen on an F-1 visa, working while on my STEM OPT (and will change to H-1B status this October 1st). I have to certify my tax status on Robinhood.

They had me listed as a US person for the last few years whereas I don't pass the Substantial presence test or permanent residence test- so I am not a US person. Does this mean I may have to rectify my previous years' tax returns?

As far as certifying my tax status on Robinhood now, they ask me the following questions:

Other than the US, what country or region do you pay taxes to?

I don't earn income in India so I don't pay taxes there. Should I still enter India as the answer?

What is your foreign tax ID number

I do not have an FTIN so they ask for an explanation. What kind of explanation needs to be provided?