If the market price is $6 then that is what you would pay for it. And yes, if it was past the call date and the company called the issue, they would pay $25. But why would they pay $25 for something that is only worth $6? Not likely to happen.

While the dividend may be cumulative, it can be suspended. What they owe you accrues but there's no guarantee that you'll ever receive that.

Two very good sources for preferred stock information are Quantum Online and The Innovative Investor.