My internationally issued credit card was stolen, along with a lot of my personal items in the US. There was also a Apple credit card issued in the US that were stolen, but the fraudulent charges were amicably resolved by the card issuer in this case (Apple says their cards have no PIN attached to it, so it can simply be swiped and used - and so perhaps they also cover for the customer against fraud).

On the other hand, for my internationally issued card (issued outside the US), I had to follow up with the police department in the US, where the robbery took place. The cop painstakingly emailed all the merchants where the card was used, and obtained a response from one Safeway store where it was used - they pulled up a security camera photograph of the woman who used the card at the establishment. But unfortunately the lead dried up there and they couldn't do much else, apart from placing the photographed woman on a watch list.

Now, after several dozen emails to my bank and following all the dispute procedures, the credit card issuing bank managed to reverse $1100 worth of transactions (with no comment on why they were reversed). But there remains another $2000 worth of transactions that remain in dispute. The bank has basically said the following during the course of my interaction with them:

"We would like to inform you that upon investigation, we observe from our records that the said charge is secure transaction incurred on secure merchant web site and was authenticated using the card credentials which is confidential and known only to the cardholder. In view of the above, we wish to inform you that the said transaction was incurred by an authorized person and hence the transaction remain payable on the card account." To the above response from the bank, I shared the Police Investigation report as proof with them that the card was used at physical merchant establishments in the US like fuel stations, super markets/grocers, restaurants, etc. I also informed them that merchants in the US are known to bypass the security features of the credit cards, and that any card can simply be swiped without the need to enter the secret PIN. Then they changed the response to, "We would like to inform you that upon investigation, we observe from our records that the said charges can be operated only with the help of physical presence of card. In view of the above, we wish to inform you that the said transaction was incurred by an authorized person and hence the transaction remain payable on the card account." I tried once more with the bank's highest dispute office, stating that the card was stolen and there is photographic proof with the police in the US, so how could it possibly be an authorized use, and was told this: "Basis your comments expressed we had taken up your query for appropriate review and as an outcome of our investigations, it is observed that the transaction is secured transaction incurred authenticating / using the details which is confidential and known only to the cardholder. In view of the above, we wish to inform you that the said transaction was incurred by an authorized person. In view of the above, we are constrained to conclude that the liability of the said transactions rests with you."

Now there was no way that the person who was going around using my credit card had knowledge of my credit card PIN code. Rather the case has to be that merchants have the capability to bypass the PIN, and there by creating a PIN-less/swipe transaction. The central banking authority of my home country has stringent rules for 2 factor authentication to be enabled for credit cards within the country, but they left a loop hole for transactions that take place outside the country, possibly due to logistical reasons that stop the enforcement of the same.

I have contacted a lawyer in my home country and have sent him the communications to go through. In the meantime, I am trying find evidence that is either published, or an expert of US payments systems who could provide comments that confirm that the US payments system does have the case where credit cards can be swiped bypassing the PIN of the card. If it can be confirmed/proved that this is indeed the case, then the case can be proven that the liability lies with the merchant, since if the PIN less transaction wasn't made possible, the security features of the card would have stopped the fraudulent transaction.

Could some with experience about the US credit card payments system, please comment on the simple question: "Can merchant establishments in the US, at their discretion disable the need to enter the PIN of a credit card?" If it so that the merchant can disable the need for a PIN, to authenticate a credit card transaction, can this be the basis for placing the burden of fraud liability on the merchant? Per my research, VISA as a payments processor, promises a 100% fraud protection in the US and UK. So if my bank in India, issues a "International Visa Credit Card", that can be used anywhere in the world, and ended by being fraudulently used in the US, is there any basis to approach Visa, to ask them to enforce their 100% fraud protection promise? Or this is void, since the card was issued in India, and Visa makes no such promises in India? It is likely that I will have go to court against the bank, in such a case what merits do my case have? The bank has been quite shady with their flip-flops from "online merchant website transaction", to "physical card was used". I have never in the 5+ years of having the card made a late payment or used more than 30% of my credit limit, but in this case the cards was maxed out in a few days, and the card issuer made no attempts to block the fraud.

I realize this post has ended up becoming very long. My apologies for the same, and thank you for reading so far. If any one can help me with my above questions, I will be very grateful.