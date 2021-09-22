Does it make sense to think of buying a stable/safe stock in money held in country A (in currency A), then selling it in country B (in currency B) to get a better money conversion rate ?
Can ignore the volatility of the stock for simplicity.
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Does it make sense to think of buying a stable/safe stock in money held in country A (in currency A), then selling it in country B (in currency B) to get a better money conversion rate ?
Can ignore the volatility of the stock for simplicity.