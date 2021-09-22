0

Does it make sense to think of buying a stable/safe stock in money held in country A (in currency A), then selling it in country B (in currency B) to get a better money conversion rate ?

Can ignore the volatility of the stock for simplicity.

  • Why do you think you'd get a better conversion rate? You'd likely be crossing the bid/ask spread of the stock and the currency conversion.
    – D Stanley
    12 hours ago
    Refer to "Norbert's Gambit" for CAD/USD conversion.
    – Flux
    12 hours ago
  • Does this answer your question? Losing Money with Norbert's Gambit
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    16 mins ago
  • Note that whether the above linked answer applies to you would depend on which currencies you are talking about, and most specifically, whether those currencies have a 'common stock' between them that is as readily tradable as the noted mutual fund.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    15 mins ago

