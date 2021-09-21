I have been looking for answer for months without a success. Tried Eikon Terminal by Refinitiv and Bloomberg Terminal as well as several other platforms, e.g. Pitchbook, Factset, Ihs Markit, etc. Even contacting hundreds of different firms, including global custodians, investment banking firms, asset management, etc. did not help. I still cannot find real time information that would tell me which particularly the largest shareholders of public companies are looking to pledge into the collateral for a loan or just sell whatever public company stocks from own portfolios. Not on open market ( !!! ) but to the firm (e.g. investor, capital lender, etc.) that would provide them the capital for whatever % of stock value.

I'm interested for worldwide largest (e.g. top20 because of needing large deals) shareholders but European ones (head office) are preferred. Could anyone please tell me how else, where, could I find, in real time, which shareholders are currently in the process of providing public companies stocks but not on open market? The "real time" is important so I can be sure that shareholders are STILL looking for whoever would provide the capital and take those stocks (NOT yet pledged/sold stocks so NOT yet closed transaction).

I thought about contacting shareholders directly and ask a question like "Who is the best contact in your institutional shareholder firm with who I can ask what public companies stocks are you currently motivated to provide out of your own portfolio?" Or similar question to individual shareholder which is even less likely to be possible to be contacted. It doesn't work. Larger institutional shareholder is, harder it is to find the team in charge for such decisions on what stocks are they wanting or willing to provide.

What else could I do to find such motivation, being in progress ( ! ) on exit plan of public company stock? Where? Please don't mention selling on open market because I have to communicate with either those shareholders directly or whoever is acting on their behalf. I tried corporate broking firms too but nothing helps.

Been checking so called tender offers, google timing filtered "subscription offers", etc. Nothing helps. Kindly note that my question has nothing to do with trading activities on open markets, etc. but providing stocks being sourced directly from portfolio (not bought on open market for market price!!!) and pledging them into the collateral for a loan to whoever would provide the capital or just a form of a payment for those stocks.

I would like to identify largest shareholders who are wanting to provide the stocks, needing some point of contact too. Just because the shareholder is one of the largest once, that makes no sense because it doesn't say that this shareholder is currently wanting to provide the stocks of that public company.

Thank you very much in advance!