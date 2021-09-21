1

Consider the situation I want to buy shares of a company. Further, consider that the share price was at x when the market closed at the end of the day. Now during the market closure, I place a limit order with the value x. For simplicity sake, we are only looking at one market. That there several stock exchanges all over the world shall be omitted.

My question is now, what happens when the market opens the next day. there are three scenarios for the new share price y I can think of

  • y=x
  • y<x or
  • x<y

From my understanding, my limit order is run/executed in any case since I made a limit order at x, and the share price must be a continuous function. The cases x<y and y<x at the instance of market opening can not occur since that would mean that the value can be arbitrary at market opening.

People try to explain that this is a common occurrence, and the price might drop or skyrocket overnight. I do understand that exceptional circumstances like a server breakdown or a whole company disappearing might cause that. But when all infrastructure works, how can that be?

I am baffled by how this works. Maybe I also need to review how the stock market works. Are there also some material that explains my situation.

Improve this question
New contributor
A.Dumas is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2

The market is an auction and a security's price is determined by supply and demand. If there is a order imbalance (net excess buy or sell volume), overnight price will change. This may occur during after hours trading and if there is none, at the open of regular hours trading.

If you place a limit order at X, you'll be filled at X if the security trades at that price. If the security opens at a higher price, you'll get nothing. If the security opens at a lower price, you're likely to get a fill with price improvement.

Improve this answer
2
  • That would imply that after hours trading can have immense influence and the function is not continuous. Are their rules to the price improvement at a lower price?
    – A.Dumas
    39 mins ago
  • Price does not have to be continuous. It can gap at any time. The exchanges have all kinds of rules regarding how orders are filled. In the simplest sense, if 1,000 shares are being offered for sale at X and someone buys them, if no one else comes in with additional shares to sell at X then the ask price moves up to the next highest price in the order book.
    – Bob Baerker
    24 mins ago

Your Answer

A.Dumas is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.