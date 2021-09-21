0

Let's think you are a software developer and have an idea or application that could built-in some big products. For example a new feature for Windows. Mac or a new tool that investing website can add it to their website.

Which approach is better?

1- Email to the big companies and show a demo to them, to see if do they like to buy it or not?

2- Launch it as an independent app, then if they like they can buy it(like Whatsapp, Instagram, Youtube, Etc.

I think the first approach is a far shorter way but more risky and less profitable. But don't know if is it possible at all? If so how?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.