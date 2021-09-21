Let's think you are a software developer and have an idea or application that could built-in some big products. For example a new feature for Windows. Mac or a new tool that investing website can add it to their website.

Which approach is better?

1- Email to the big companies and show a demo to them, to see if do they like to buy it or not?

2- Launch it as an independent app, then if they like they can buy it(like Whatsapp, Instagram, Youtube, Etc.

I think the first approach is a far shorter way but more risky and less profitable. But don't know if is it possible at all? If so how?