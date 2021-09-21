"Wise" is very subjective. Some on this site (me included) would not call going into debt for $250K ($500k between the two of you) to buy an investment property "wise". Especially before you graduate and have a good job.

I would call it "very risky". You might be okay and end up with two great properties that make you a ton of money. Or you might not have renters for 6 months and lose both properties (and your good credit) in bankruptcy.

Some other things to consider when thinking about rental property:

You are effectively buying a job as a landlord. Does the return (after your loan payment) give you enough to make it worth the work?

Do you have enough saved up to pay the mortgage, insurance, and taxes if the house goes unrented for 6 months?

Do you have enough saved up for large unexpected expenses (new A/C, water heater, new roof, etc.)?

Buying an investment property with a mortgage is a form of leverage. Leverage is great when times are good. When times are bad, leverage multiplies losses as well. The more leverage you have, the riskier the investment. A 95% loan is effectively 20X leverage, which is extremely risky.

Also I have heard anecdotally that FHA are incredibly expensive (in terms of closing fees and perpetual costs) compared to conventional loans (because they are more risky). I would do more research on FHA loans to be sure that's something you want to lock yourselves into.