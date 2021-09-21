What service of incorporation should I use?

I need only basic service. Basically I am a crypto trader. So I want to open account in exchange with that company name.

Obviously, as anything crypto, I expect everything to stay the same as opening the account directly.

However, the crypto isn't really mine and belongs to a partnership. If one day, binance report to my government that I own the crypto it can cause problems.

So I want to formalize the crypto trading business in a corporation in Seychelles. Binance can report to seyschelles government about the money the corporation have in crypto.

Searching for seyschelles incorporation shows me many confusing option

Some cost as much as $7k

https://www.uniwide.biz/seychelles/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=1722729260&utm_content=336099040732&utm_term=seychelles%20incorporation&gclid=CjwKCAjw4qCKBhAVEiwAkTYsPJv1Z6P7O7PdFUF6Q_0DLmXnhyvNIl5EXqjnbhCj5O5AqxSzMZxpKRoCBdwQAvD_BwE

It looks like all I need is a simple corporation. I don't need board meeting. I am not even sure I will need a corporate office there that can cost $1200. Almost no letter will ever go to my companies.

Basically I just want binance and bittrex to recognize the Seychelles company as the owner of the money in the account.

The amount is quite substantial. About $1 million dollar.

Basically I don't want my government to falsely think that I own the money in binance because the money really belong to partnership.

What choices should I do?