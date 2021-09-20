I want to ask a question about the fundamental accounting equation.

I was reading a book (Bellwood. J, Fortes. H, 2019) to introductory accounting and I was presented with the following equation:

Assets = Capital - Drawings + Liabilities

I also know from previous studies that the more common used equation is

Assets = Equity + Liabilities

I wanted to derive the nature of Debits and Credits for different account types from the fundamental equation used in the book, rather than the more common version often seen above.

My analysis is shown below.

So, by comparison of the above equations, it then appears that

Equity = Capital - Drawings

Drawings can include Dividends to the shareholders and the capital of the business can be equal to the Owner's Equity and any Retained Earnings.

Overall, I can rearrange the fundamental formula at the start to

Assets = Owners' Equity + Retained Earnings - Dividends + Liabilities

and noting that Retained Earnings is simply equal to revenue - expenses, I can write

Assets = Owners' Equity + Revenue - Expenses - Dividends + Liabilities

Rearrangement leads to the Debit and Credit version of the fundamental equation:

Dividends + Expenses + Assets = Liabilities + Owners' Equity + Revenue

Where the left hand side represents debits, and the right hand side represents credits (when increased).

My main question here is... is it correct to state equity as capital less drawings? I've provided my analysis to justify my thoughts but I was not able to find any sources on the internet to confirm my thoughts.

I've provided a derivation of the Debits and Credits idea to support my hypothesis regarding equity as a function of capital and drawings, but I wanted to check whether my thinking is logical.

I'm a beginner in accounting so any help would also be appreciated!