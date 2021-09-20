I am working in the United States on STEM OPT on an F-1 visa. Thus, I would be considered an exempt individual for the Substantial Presence Test and thus do not pass it (https://www.irs.gov/individuals/international-taxpayers/determining-alien-tax-status). So I am a non resident alien for tax purposes.

I was under the impression that I could trade in the stock market (https://www.quora.com/Can-F-1-visa-holders-invest-in-US-stock-markets).

However, this year, Robinhood has sent me a W-9 certification that I need to accept. One of the statements that I need to agree to says

"I am a US citizen or other US person for tax purposes"

But since I am a non-resident and file a 1040-NR tax return, I cannot agree to this point, right?

Is Robinhood wrong to put this statement in or am I not allowed to trade?