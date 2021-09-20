0

I recently open an online shop and I was just wondering about the different payment methods that are considered to be the safest on a business standpoint.

Today I received one customer interested in purchasing one of my goods, she declared to pay me with a "commercial check" and send it through mail (Im in Puerto Rico, customer is in Florida). Is it normal for a payment to be this way, client claims to have no paypal account.

Check is being mailed to me personally and is being "payed" to me personally.

Should I be wary of anything? Is this normal for online businesses?

Any suggestions on payment methods that can protect my business? I was thinking on paypal and an invoice order.

Please discuss.

Mr. A.O.C.

