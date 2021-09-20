0

When reading upon the definition of Chinese B-shares, I have a question about the following piece of text:

The term B-shares refers to equity share investments in companies based in China. These shares trade on two Chinese stock exchanges: the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in mainland China. Shares are denominated in renminbi, which is the national currency of China, but settle in U.S. dollars (Shanghai) and Hong Kong dollars (Shenzhen). They are open to investment by individuals in China who have foreign currency accounts as well as foreign investors.

What does it mean for a share to "settle" in U.S. dollars?

Shares are denominated in renminbi, which is the national currency of China, but settle in U.S. dollars (Shanghai) and Hong Kong dollars (Shenzhen).

That means that the prices you see are quoted in renminbi but you need to spend dollars when you buy them. There has to be a conversion between the two when the money exchanges hands.

They are open to investment by individuals in China who have foreign currency accounts as well as foreign investors.

This rule may limit the number of citizens of China who can invest.

