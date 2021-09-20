1

Think person A has a great software business idea. He also knows software programming and converts his idea to a mobile application. Then he needs to raise some money to launch the application, do advertisement, hiring staffs and buying stuffs. Then he searches through the internet and finds some venture capitals, angel investors, etc. and sending a pitch and demo from his application to encourage them making a deal and investment on his idea/application/business.

But person B who is one of these investors who received this email says "Why should I invest a lot of money and just get 10-20% equity? I can call Bob who is a computer software engineer and ask him to write a similar application for me, or even better than that! So I will have 100% of this company not only 10%!".

Is it possible to prevent such a thing to happen?

Sure, this is what non-disclosure agreements are used for. Non-disclosure agreements ask the other party to not "disclose" (ie, tell) any private information you tell them, and sets penalties for them doing so.

However, NDAs are not common with Venture Capitalists (ie, the investor); realistically, they have the power and the inventor does not, so the inventor has no leverage in the situation. The VCs don't want to risk getting into a situation where they hear two similar proposals from two different people, accept one and not the other, and then are sued by the other.

Realistically, while there is some risk in pitching to a VC/investor, if you're talking to a professional VC you don't have too much to worry about. They're not trolling for ideas to work on - they're trolling for people to invest in. When they invest in you, they're investing in you, and they don't want to steal your idea - they make more money by handing you money and then waiting for you to send the returns back to them!

You can read more at this article, or several articles similar to it, on why NDAs aren't common, but also aren't necessary, in the VC business.

