Sure, this is what non-disclosure agreements are used for. Non-disclosure agreements ask the other party to not "disclose" (ie, tell) any private information you tell them, and sets penalties for them doing so.

However, NDAs are not common with Venture Capitalists (ie, the investor); realistically, they have the power and the inventor does not, so the inventor has no leverage in the situation. The VCs don't want to risk getting into a situation where they hear two similar proposals from two different people, accept one and not the other, and then are sued by the other.

Realistically, while there is some risk in pitching to a VC/investor, if you're talking to a professional VC you don't have too much to worry about. They're not trolling for ideas to work on - they're trolling for people to invest in. When they invest in you, they're investing in you, and they don't want to steal your idea - they make more money by handing you money and then waiting for you to send the returns back to them!

You can read more at this article, or several articles similar to it, on why NDAs aren't common, but also aren't necessary, in the VC business.