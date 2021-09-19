Stack Exchange Network
0
+0
Asked
today
Viewed
6 times
Closed.
This question is
off-topic
. It is not currently accepting answers.
Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange.
Closed
19 mins ago.
The images below shows the financial statements of a company. There are 4 current liabilities in them. The 3 out of the 4 are
interest payable, Bank Loan Payable, Accounts Payable what is the 4th current liability?
image1
image2
Master Selcuk
is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering.
Check out our
Code of Conduct
.
1
