0

The images below shows the financial statements of a company. There are 4 current liabilities in them. The 3 out of the 4 are interest payable, Bank Loan Payable, Accounts Payable what is the 4th current liability?

image1 image2

Improve this question
New contributor
Master Selcuk is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • This site isn't here to do your homework for you. Sorry.
    – JohnFx
    18 mins ago