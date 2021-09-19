I've been a UK resident (London) for the past 7 years and will be potentially moving to the US (New York) in the nearby future. If anyone has any tips and tricks to share on how to make this process as smooth as possible I'd be super grateful (i.e what do in the UK before leaving, top priorities upon arrival in the US, etc.).

Some financial background for context:

I have no debt I have about 10k in savings (will be able to bump that up to £20k before leaving, hopefully) I have an employer retirement pension with about £22k I have a credit score of 452 I have signed up for an Amex to be able to benefit from Global Membership

Thanks in advance!