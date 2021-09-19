0

I've been a UK resident (London) for the past 7 years and will be potentially moving to the US (New York) in the nearby future. If anyone has any tips and tricks to share on how to make this process as smooth as possible I'd be super grateful (i.e what do in the UK before leaving, top priorities upon arrival in the US, etc.).

Some financial background for context:

  1. I have no debt
  2. I have about 10k in savings (will be able to bump that up to £20k before leaving, hopefully)
  3. I have an employer retirement pension with about £22k
  4. I have a credit score of 452
  5. I have signed up for an Amex to be able to benefit from Global Membership

Thanks in advance!

Improve this question
New contributor
John is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • To get more useful answers, you might want to consider providing more details about your move and your expected status in the US. Will you be a permanent immigrant? On a H1 visa and likely moving back to the UK (or elsewhere) when the H1 visa expires?
    – Dilip Sarwate
    26 mins ago

Your Answer

John is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.