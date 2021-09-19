0

I have an ethical problem. I feel that there are many companies that seem great for trading but are not ethical - like that FANG stocks.

I read the question here for some background: Does shorting hurt companies?

As I understand it, when I go long or short I exchange with someone else not the company directly. So in that sense I'm not giving or taking money from the company, unless I by "new stocks" from a brand new company then the company would be alive without me. I assume that day-trading or swing trading, long and short, have next to no effect on the condition that I both go long and short in the same stock over the course of a day week or a month. (correct me if I'm wrong).

But does it affect the company's value if I buy and hold for years? I assume I drive the price up a tiny bit, which would maybe mean that the company could borrow money if they needed to. So one could say well it's just one person with a bit of savings so you are not making a difference. But what if everyone did it? Isn't there a reason we have the ESG criteria? Does ethical investments make sense? It seems like a no brainer that of course you can have a heart and invest in non ESG's.

Thanks :) looking forward to hearing perspectives :)

