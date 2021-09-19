I received a check from a on-line casino from Canada. I took it to my bank to cash and they sent it to collections. After about 2 1/2 weeks they sent it back saying compliance issue. What does that mean? And where can I cash it? Thxs
3Did you ask your bank what they meant by "compliance issue" in this instance? What did they say?– Robert Longson1 hour ago
Was this a check you were expecting (eg winnings you cashed out) or more out of the blue?– Vicky1 hour ago
1Also are you in Canada, or the United States (or somewhere else)?– Vicky1 hour ago