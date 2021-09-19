0

I received a check from a on-line casino from Canada. I took it to my bank to cash and they sent it to collections. After about 2 1/2 weeks they sent it back saying compliance issue. What does that mean? And where can I cash it? Thxs

    Did you ask your bank what they meant by "compliance issue" in this instance? What did they say?
    – Robert Longson
    1 hour ago
  • Was this a check you were expecting (eg winnings you cashed out) or more out of the blue?
    – Vicky
    1 hour ago
    Also are you in Canada, or the United States (or somewhere else)?
    – Vicky
    1 hour ago

