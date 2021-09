When trading stocks on margin or when holding futures, sudden price movements may wipe out the posted margin. In some cases, the trader may even lose more than the posted margin (i.e. the trader owes money to his/her broker). Given that leveraged ETFs employ instruments that require the use of margin, is there a risk that adverse price movements could similarly wipe out all of the ETF's assets (and more)? This would result in the negative net assets. Is this possible?