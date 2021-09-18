This excellent question asks what the consensus priority order of investments should be. The answers seem to have settled on roughly the following:

Emergency fund. 401(k) up to employer match. Pays off debts, e.g. student debt. Bigger emergency fund. More retirement savings: 401(k), IRA, etc. Take a mortgage Consider long-term investment e.g. index funds or paying off the mortgage early. Consider retirement.

This is all fantastic, but several of the answers are too American to be applicable to a UK audience. For example, UK student debt is not a big priority and we don't have 401(k)s.

This then gets me to my question: Does the ordering of any points in the above list change for a UK investor? And if so, why?