This excellent question asks what the consensus priority order of investments should be. The answers seem to have settled on roughly the following:
- Emergency fund.
- 401(k) up to employer match.
- Pays off debts, e.g. student debt.
- Bigger emergency fund.
- More retirement savings: 401(k), IRA, etc.
- Take a mortgage
- Consider long-term investment e.g. index funds or paying off the mortgage early.
- Consider retirement.
This is all fantastic, but several of the answers are too American to be applicable to a UK audience. For example, UK student debt is not a big priority and we don't have 401(k)s.
This then gets me to my question: Does the ordering of any points in the above list change for a UK investor? And if so, why?