Say: My total fed tax liability is 60K.

I've made estimated payments of 65K.

I'll expect a tax refund of 5K.

I also installed solar panels and so expecting a non-refundable tax credit of 3K.

How much refund would I get, 8K or just 5K?

Is non-refundable tax credit anyways affected by the tax payments (withholdings or estimated payments)?