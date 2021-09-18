An agent has shown to me a flat in London with asking price £450K. I like the flat and I am thinking about an offer that I can make. The agent (from Foxtons) told me that the owner was receiving offers for £425K, but was not accepting them (one made yesterday). And he believes that the owner would accept around £435K. At the same time the flat was first advertised end April, then they were not able to sell it and decided to sell with a different agency (you can see this on Rightmove).

Question. Should I believe the agent or would it be OK to make an offer £410K (in hope that he has misinformed me)? I like the flat but if I don't get it, this will not be the end of the world for me. On the other hand if the agent told me truth, I don't want to waist everyone's time. I understand that the answer depends very much on the agent and the owner, but I wonder if misinforming buyers is common in London.

As an aside, the area (sq meters) indicated on the floorplan is 10% higher than it is in reality (this can be checked by comparing to 5 other identical flats sold in the last 10 years in identical buildings nearby). I wonder if I can use this as an "argument" for proposing smaller price.