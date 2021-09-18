0

An agent has shown to me a flat in London with asking price £450K. I like the flat and I am thinking about an offer that I can make. The agent (from Foxtons) told me that the owner was receiving offers for £425K, but was not accepting them (one made yesterday). And he believes that the owner would accept around £435K. At the same time the flat was first advertised end April, then they were not able to sell it and decided to sell with a different agency (you can see this on Rightmove).

Question. Should I believe the agent or would it be OK to make an offer £410K (in hope that he has misinformed me)? I like the flat but if I don't get it, this will not be the end of the world for me. On the other hand if the agent told me truth, I don't want to waist everyone's time. I understand that the answer depends very much on the agent and the owner, but I wonder if misinforming buyers is common in London.

As an aside, the area (sq meters) indicated on the floorplan is 10% higher than it is in reality (this can be checked by comparing to 5 other identical flats sold in the last 10 years in identical buildings nearby). I wonder if I can use this as an "argument" for proposing smaller price.

The estate agent is working for the seller, and most agents are paid a commission that is a percentage of the sale price. So it's in their interest to get as much money for the flat as they can. They aren't supposed to lie to you, but if they can give you the impression that the seller isn't interested in low offers, then they will.

You can make any offer you like for the flat, and the agent is obliged to pass it on to the seller. You can use any reason you like to offer less than the asking price (or no reason at all).

