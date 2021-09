How do you compute coupon starting from yield and price? Since yield is coupon / par , which is 2 / 100 in this case, would it just be yield * price , 0.01906 * (102 + 1 / 32) with the data below? However that doesn't add up to the 2.000% that WSJ reports for US30.

4:58 PM EDT 09/17/21 Yield 1.906% 0.021 Price 102 1/32 Coupon 2.000%

https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/bond/BX/TMUBMUSD30Y