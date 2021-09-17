0

I deposited a cheque from my sugar daddy and then he asked me to send someone money. I only sent a little bit, but then I canceled them before they were accepted and he has t noticed yet. But what do I do? He emailed me the cheque, then i deposited it through my mobile app. Now I'm freaking out. Please tell me what to do. Can my account get hacked? Can my bank get hacked? Do I call my bank and ask them to cancel the deposit? What do I tell them? Will I get fired from my job if I work for the financial side of the bank? Please help me, I am so scared right now.

Please be kind.

